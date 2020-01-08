Truck spills white paint across I-275, closing Tampa lanes

article

Troopers say a truck spilled white paint across two lanes of Interstate 275 downtown this morning, forcing crews to close two lanes until it can be cleaned up.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a flatbed trailer loaded with pallets of white paint was being pulled by a Gardner Asphalt Corp truck southbound on I-275. Just south of I-4, 15 to 20 five-gallon buckets fell from the trailer, splashing paint across two lanes of the highway and the shoulder.

The center and inside lane are closed while environmental crews clean up the mess.