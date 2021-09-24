Expand / Collapse search

Sunshine Skyway reopens after truck transporting carbon dioxide catches fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway are back open after closing for more than an hour Friday evening while crews put out a vehicle fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a single-unit tanker truck transporting carbon dioxide caught fire after having a mechanical issue around 6 p.m. near the exit for the Pinellas rest area.

The northbound lanes were closed while crews made sure the fire was out and the truck was rendered safe. 

