Sunshine Skyway reopens after truck transporting carbon dioxide catches fire

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway are back open after closing for more than an hour Friday evening while crews put out a vehicle fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a single-unit tanker truck transporting carbon dioxide caught fire after having a mechanical issue around 6 p.m. near the exit for the Pinellas rest area.

The northbound lanes were closed while crews made sure the fire was out and the truck was rendered safe.

