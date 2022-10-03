Truckload of supplies from Tampa Bay area heads to SWFL in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

With major cleanup efforts ahead in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, truckloads of supplies from the Tampa Bay area are heading south.

Volunteers with humanitarian organizations Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope were at the Home Depot location in Brandon Monday picking up disaster relief kits.

The truckload of more than 1,800 kits were donated by the Home Depot Foundation. They contain items such as garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves and N95 masks.

