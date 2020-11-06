Trump needs 'harder evidence' of election fraud to win court battles, FOX's Chris Wallace says

The twist and turns in the race to the White House continued into Friday morning as Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia, closing in on a presidency that hinges in a handful of states.

The picture is getting clearer, explains FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace on Good Day Tampa Bay, but the country is still waiting on ballots to be counted.

"The real news is Joe Biden, after trailing ever since Election Day, as they are counting these mail-in votes has now passed the president and is leading him," Wallace said. "He's also dramatically cut the Trump margin in Pennsylvania."

He said it's not a surprise that most votes counted after Election Day were in favor of Biden. That's because certain states were not able to count mail-in ballots prior to Tuesday.

"In Florida, they count them first. In Pennsylvania, they count them last, [and] that was going to create a surge for Biden. The question was would it be enough of a surge to overtake the president?" Wallace explained.

In the early-morning hours of Friday, Biden led Trump by just over 1,000 in Georgia. Hours later, in Pennsylvania, he led Trump by nearly 6,000.

"When you look at Georgia and Pennsylvania and Nevada, where Biden has a lead and he's only adding to it, it really does seem, and we're not calling it, that he is on the path to the 270 Electoral Votes and to be the next President of the United States," Wallace said. "We may still be counting votes on Sunday or he may be the president-elect."

On Thursday, Biden held a press conference, asking for citizens to "stay calm. The process is working." After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”

"More importantly, and even in the case of Biden, acting like a president, talking about he's just been briefed on the coronavirus situation, he's just been briefed on the economy, he was acting like a man who was going to have to handle these problems for four more years," Wallace described.

Speaking in the White House briefing room Thursday, the president launched into a litany of claims, without proof, about how Democrats were trying to unfairly deprive him of a second term, suggesting the Supreme Court might eventually decide the election.

"Meanwhile, the president… a very distressing appearance last night. Look nobody has any problems with the president -- that's what the system is for -- pursuing any legal claims he has, but the evidence that the election is being stolen, that there is a conspiracy, that the media and big money and big tech…there's just no evidence for any of that," Wallace said.

Trump’s campaign was lodging legal challenges in several states, though he faced long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts, since more than one state was undeclared.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday.

Trump showed no sign of giving up and was back on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. Friday, insisting the “U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

"There's two things he's got to do though, and the vast majority of his legal cases are being thrown out by judges," Wallace explained. "He's got to say not just that there is fraud, but he has to show hard evidence of fraud and he's got to show that there's enough fraud."

"It can't be if you have a 50,000-vote deficit, he's found 5,000 questionable votes, he's got to find enough votes that would overturn the result of the election -- no sign of any of that so far," he added.

Wallace said there are a growing number of Republicans, who are saying the president should concede.

"That this kind of division that he is selling with these kinds of unverified comments is really adding to the already existing division in this country," he said.

While Wallace emphasized he isn't predicting whether Trump's lawsuits will reach the Supreme Court or not, he insisted that the president must have a "stronger case."

"There has to be evidence that there was sufficient fraud to overturn the results of the election," Wallace said. "The Supreme Court is not going to get into one county, in one state particularly."

What's playing out this week is different scenario than in the contested presidential election of 2000, which was effectively settled by the Supreme Court. Then, the entire fight was over Florida’s electoral votes and involved a recount as opposed to trying to halt the initial counting of ballots.

"Florida was a different deal," Wallace recalled. "We were talking about 527 ballots in one state that could overturn not only that state, but overturn the election. There's nothing like that. At this point, it looks like Biden is going to win by large margins in enough states to not only get to 270 but to go well over 270."

"I'm not a lawyer, I don't even play one on TV," he added, "but unless the fact pattern changes dramatically, this doesn't get to the court."

