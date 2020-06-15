Trump supporters hold flotilla parades across Florida to mark the president's birthday

Supporters of President Donald Trump marked his 74th birthday and the United States’ Flag Day on June 14 with numerous flotillas in Florida, reports said.

Video from Deerfield Beach, Florida, shows many supporters cheering and dancing on boats decked out with American flags and Make America Great Again flags.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, as well as in other states like Michigan, according to local reports.

In Hillsborough County, the boat rally began Sunday morning, and departed from from Beer Can Island off the coast of Apollo Beach.