Trump supporters set sail on Pinellas County waters for flotilla

Dozens of boaters showed off their American pride and support for President Trump Saturday afternoon in Pinellas County.

With ‘Trump 2020’ flags flying and boats decked out in red, white and blue, the watercraft took to the waters of Pinellas County for a three-hour-long flotilla.

According to the parade organization Facebook page, the boaters launched from 880 Mandalay Avenue in the Gulf of Mexico and made their way south to Clearwater pass before heading east to the Intracoastal Waterway and eventually making their way to Three Rooker Island.