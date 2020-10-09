Trump to hold campaign rally in central Florida on Monday

article

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday, nearly two weeks after his original event there was canceled following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday that his campaign was trying to make last-minute arrangements for weekend rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania this weekend.

RELATED: Trump to hold first in-person event at White House since getting coronavirus

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," Trump said. "We want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night. I might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night."

The president pushed for new rallies after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley cleared him to return to public engagements, noting Saturday will mark ten days since he was first diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Trump suggests he may hold rally in Florida after receiving green light from doctor

Conely's memo stated that Trump has responded "extremely well to treatment" and added there is no sign of "adverse therapeutic effects."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people “with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. People with more severe symptoms can remain infectious for longer."

PREVIOUS: Rally in Sanford canceled after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The rescheduled rally will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The Trump campaign says the event is general admission, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

All attendees will have their temperatures checked and will be given masks "which they are encouraged to wear," the campaign said.