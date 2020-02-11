Trump's education budget seeks $900M increase for career, technical training programs

President Trump laid out his 2021 education budget Monday which asks for a massive increase – $900 million – for career and technical training programs.

Pinellas County resident Kaitlyn Cremeens graduated from a medical training program at Palm Harbor University High School in 2018 ready to start her career.

“I know a four-year education isn’t for me because I like to stay active and get my hands dirty,” Cremeens said.

She’s gone on to receive certifications to work in an emergency room.

“I have to give all my props to my teachers because they set up my clinical, they got me in a hospital,” she said.

Cremeens is not the only student opting for technical training over a pricey four-year degree.

The National Center for Education Statistics shows enrollment numbers in vocational programs have nearly doubled decade to decade.

Mark Hunt, who oversees technical schools in Pinellas County, says there are more than 25,000 students grades 6 through 12 in his school system who are enrolled in vocational programs.

“Students are very interested these days in careers and training that is going to put them in the market place shortly after high school,” Hunt said.

Enrollment is expected to increase. In 2019, Gov. Ron Desantis issued an executive order to help Florida to go from 24th to first in the nation for workforce and technical training programs by 2030.

President Trump's education budget for the 2021 fiscal year was delivered to the house budget committee on Monday.