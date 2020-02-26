Turn wood into personal art and home decor at a Tampa Bay DIY studio

Why buy home décor when you can do it yourself? Nook & Cranny, located in Pinellas Park, is a DIY home decor studio that offers a variety of unique wood workshops and a fun hands-on experience.

The business opened in November 2012, specializing in farmhouse and rustic home decor. Then in March 2013, they wanted to “bring Pinterest to life” and held their first DIY workshop, which became so successful they began doing it on a weekly basis.

Today, Nook & Cranny is still hosting workshops and is more popular than ever. You can workshop with friends, family, a spouse, or - better yet - all of them together.

Private sessions can range from $45 to $75 and can accommodate up to 30 people. There is a $150 deposit to hold your date and will be refunded within 48 hours after the event takes place.

Skilled woodworking trainers are there to help you sand, paint, and personalize each piece so you leave with a project you can be proud of.

Projects change weekly and participants are allowed to bring their own beer, wine, and food.

LINK: For more information visit https://www.shopnookandcranny.com/.