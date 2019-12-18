Turtle's flipper amputated after 'severe entanglement' in fishing line

A sea turtle is recovering from having a flipper amputated after fishing line wrapped around it. Rescuers at Boca Raton’s Gumbo Limbo Nature Center were able to rehabilitate the turtle and hope to release it back into the ocean, but they’re using this case to remind fishermen not to cut their lines if they hook a turtle or any marine animal.

The female turtle, now named Peter Parker, was rescued near the Deerfield Pier. The nature center said for six months it received reports about an injured turtle in the area and they were finally able to pull it from the water. When they found her, she was severely entangled in fishing line.

In a post on Facebook, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center wrote, “This turtle has been hooked several times, but often when our team arrived on scene, the line had been broken or cut. Finally, on November 16, Peter Parker was hooked at the pier and rescued by the fisherman who caught her.”

The turtle’s left front flipper was completely wrapped in fishing line. A partially swallowed piece of line was hanging from the turtle’s mouth and several hooks were embedded in its body.

“Peter Parker had been hooked no less than 6 separate times, and has since passed over 12 feet of fishing line! X-rays also revealed a severe fracture that ultimately resulted in an amputation,” the nature center said.

For the last month, the center has been working to rehabilitate the turtle, who is learning to navigate the water with three flippers.

Advertisement

“While we expect Peter Parker to make a full recovery and return to sea, this is a perfect reminder why it’s always important to call for help if you accidentally hook a sea turtle,” the center said. “If you hook a turtle, or see someone who does, please call FWC (888-404-3922).”