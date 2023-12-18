Set of twins born in Tampa exactly 19 years after twin cousins

A local family is seeing double, as in twins! Two sets of twins were born on the same day, 19 years apart.

Isaac and Eden are fraternal twins born prematurely at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Mom is in the Air Force, dad is a law enforcement officer. They don’t have family in Tampa, so Dunkin’ Donuts flew family members down from St. Louis.

Isaac and Eden

Here’s the twist: their 19-year-old cousins are also boy and girl fraternal twins. When the babies came early, it set up an amazing coincidence.

"When the babies came, they came two months early and so it just happened that they came on November 8th, 19 years later, after my twins Erin and Evan," said Marquette Connor, the new babies' aunt.

Twins, Evan and Erin

The parents of the new twins, Micah and Corlethia King, also have three other little kids at home.

The couple's three other kids

To say that’s going to be a handful is an understatement, but now they have help for at least a week.

"For you guys to support us in this way and bring six extra sets of hands to hold and change babies through the holidays means the world to us," said Corlethia.

Eden, the baby girl, will hopefully be home for Christmas. The boy, Isaac, will be in the NICU. He is a little smaller, but he’s doing well