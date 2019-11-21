Two arrested for operating illegal chop shop from Riverview home, detectives say

article

A chop shop was discovered at a Riverview home, leading to the arrest of two people.

Hillsborough County deputies said 12 vehicles and dozens of additional car parts were found at the home, located at 10505 Symmes Road. They said when they arrived to begin their investigation on November 10, they found two stolen motorcycles.

After receiving a search warrant, deputies found 10 more vehicles, including cars and trucks, and many of the vehicle identification numbers were scratched off or altered. Deputies said license plates were also removed.

They arrested 26-year-old Joshua Scott and 47-year-old Jessica Vollrath. Code enforcement officials said the property was already in violation and there were $385,000 in outstanding fines.

Detectives said they are searching for the owners of the vehicles found at the property. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.