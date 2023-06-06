Two arrested for selling narcotics from Brooksville motel Budget Inn

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a residential search warrant at the Budget Inn in Brooksville.

The search warrant followed an investigation into John Stewart and Marissa Garrett for selling narcotics.

Police say the investigation revealed they were selling crack cocaine from the motel.

While searching the motel room, police found .8 grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 1.8 grams of oxycodone, 6.1 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

Stewart has been charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, possession of a place for sale of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

His bond has been set at $23,000.

Garrett has been charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a place for sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to HCSO.

Her bond has been set at $16,000.

Police say that Garrett also had an active Hernando County warrant for Burglary of a Dwelling.

Two children, ages five and six, who were located in the motel room during the execution of the search warrant, have been placed with a family member.

The investigation is still ongoing.