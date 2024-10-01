Two charged in Spring Hill murder

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office charged two people with the murder of Kevin Walden, a homeless man.

Jeffrey Brehony, 37, and Duane Sanders, 56, were both charged with abuse of a dead human, with Brehony also being charged with second-degree murder and Sanders with being an accessory to a second-degree murder.

Brehony’s neighbors told police he had become irrational and paranoid over fears he was being "watched," which led to Brehony and Walden to get into a physical altercation, ending with Brehony stabbing Walden.

After stabbing Walden, Brehony asked Sanders to help dig a grave at Brehony’s home on Algood Road in Spring Hill to bury the body, which Sanders admitted to police he did.

Brehony admitted to police the pair buried Walden’s body on the property but claimed Walden committed suicide by stabbing himself, claiming he only buried the body because he had gotten Walden’s blood on himself after trying to help him and feared no one would believe his innocence because of his criminal record.

Autopsy reports revealed that Walden was the victim of a homicide, and after Sanders provided authorities with the location of Walden via aerial footage of the property, police found the body.

Police also found Walden’s car in the woods, in addition to a burnt duffel bag containing Brehony’s bloody clothes and the murder weapon in a nearby storm drain.

The investigation is still ongoing.

