Florida man accused of ‘horrific’ animal abuse at Polk County rental property where he kept his dogs

A man who was renting a property in Davenport is behind bars on several charges after deputies discovered decomposing dogs, neglected dogs, and an unpermitted landfill on Sylvan Ramble Road.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner, who does not live on-site, contacted the agency after noticing several dogs in cages who did not appear to be healthy.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two dead dogs in crates, and several other dogs in extremely poor conditions and contacted the animal cruelty investigations unit.

According to an affidavit, the two dead dogs were beginning to decompose and a total of nine other dogs were discovered alive on the property. However, all the dogs were in extreme medical distress and could not stand or walk.

Investigators said there was no food in any of the dog kennels and most did not have water.

The dogs were seized and taken to Polk County Animal Control for emergency treatment.

Detectives with PCSO environmental crimes also went to the rental property to investigate environmental hazards at the address, including well over 400 pounds and 500 cubic feet of solid wastes, dilapidated structures, metal waste, and multiple containers holding congealed water allowing the breeding of mosquitoes and larvae.

They said there was a burn pile in the center of the yard measuring five feet wide, 10 feet long, and two feet high, and no active burn permit was issued for that property.

Deputies said Lanoris Parker kept his dogs at the Davenport property and when they went to his Poinciana/Kissimmee address to arrest him, they found seven dogs on-site.

Deputies added that six were confined to crates inside a garage with no air movement, no water, and no food.

A second investigation was started at the Poinciana/Kissimmee house, and all seven of those dogs were seized. Six of the dogs were also severely and criminally neglected, according to PCSO.

"The horrific abuse and neglect that these animals suffered is too awful for words and the photos don't even adequately describe how much pain these dogs were in, not to mention the conditions, sights, and smells that our detectives were exposed to," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Lanoris Parker is being held accountable for these crimes, and we will do everything in our power to ensure he never owns animals again."

Parker has been charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty, two counts of confining an animal without sufficient food/water, operating an unpermitted landfill, burning without a permit, and keeping a nuisance injurious to health.

