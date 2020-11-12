Two dead, several injured in second night of shootings in Tampa

article

Tampa police say two men have died and multiple others were injured in a shooting in the 1200 block E. Palifox Street, marking the second night of shootings in the city.

TPD responded to a report of multiple gunshots Thursday night.

Two adult males were confirmed dead at the scene. Four other adults suffered gunshots and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wednesday evening, one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Tampa basketball court. near the intersection of Sligh Avenue and 50th Street.

Hillsborough County investigators released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured seven. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Hillsborough County deputies said the suspected shooter may be driving a stolen vehicle -- a 2008 silver, four-door Infinity with no license plate, tinted windows, a rear window sticker on the bottom left and no tags.

Officials did not say the shootings were related.