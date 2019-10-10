Two dead, two injured following Tampa mobile home park shooting

Two men were found dead and two people were hospitalized after gunshots were heard at a Tampa mobile home park.

Hillsborough County deputies said they responded to the Carousel Mobile Home Park around 1:18 a.m. Thursday. The mobile home park is located at the corner of North Falkenburg Road and East Hillsborough Avenue.

One body was found in the common area of the mobile home park, and the other was found inside one of the mobile homes, investigators said.

A woman, who is in her 60s, was found with a gunshot wound inside the same mobile home. A fourth victim, a male in his 20s, was also taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Authorities said there were several people inside the home when shots were fired, and remained on the scene when deputies arrived. The female victim is the only known resident of the home.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting, and there are no suspect or suspects in custody.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.