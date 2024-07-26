Two dogs found dumped outside Tampa middle school up for adoption

Two dogs that were dumped and then rescued by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay are now up for adoption.

Biggie and Bertha were found last weekend after they wandered into a charity event at Sligh Middle Magnet School.

"So, if nobody had found them, they probably would have died there," said Samantha Petito, the medical services manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "They would have starved."

RELATED: 2 pit bulls found at Tampa middle school as 'dog dumping' becomes growing trend in Bay Area

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said Biggie and Bertha had cropped ears, typically done for dog fighting.

"From the cropped ears, which looks like it was a job done in somebody's home, they had ear infections," Petito said. "They were used for breeding."

These are among the growing problems that shelters are seeing.

"And that’s probably why they were dumped," Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO Sherry Silk said. "They got the puppies. They’re going to sell the puppies for whatever, and they just dump the mom dog and the dad dog."

READ: Horse meat trade: Hernando County sheriff, state attorney respond to criticism from activists

Silk said in June, they took in 63 dogs that were abandoned or dumped.

"There are too many darn dogs in Hillsborough County, and too many dogs running loose," Silk said.

In a separate case in Pinellas County this week, investigators seized more than 100 dogs from an alleged dog fighting ring.

Biggie and Bertha have been recovering at the Humane Society this week, getting neutered, spayed and treated. The two are officially up for adoption, and the staff hope they will find permanent homes.

"It’s so sad, but the outcome is so amazing, and you're so happy to be a part of giving them that chance," Petito said.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, like many other shelters in the area, are full and struggling to keep up with the number of animals coming in. Shelter officials said it will spay and neuter dogs for free to help keep strays off the streets.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: