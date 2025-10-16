Two dogs rescued from mobile home fire in Dover

The Brief Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire in Dover, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported, according to officials.



Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire in Dover Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Firefighters said they responded to the fire just before 8 p.m. to a mobile home along Start Road 60 in Dover after receiving multiple 911 calls about a fire. Once they arrived at the scene, firefighters said they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews said they were able to bring the fire under control in 20 minutes after arriving at the scene. Firefighters also found and safely rescued two dogs from inside the home.

Dig deeper:

Those who were inside the home when the fire started evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

HCFR's fire investigations unit remains at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.