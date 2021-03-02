Two drivers killed in head-on Dale Mabry Highway crash, troopers say

article

Both drivers involved in an early-morning crash on a Tampa roadway have died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the 24-year-old female driver of an SUV was heading south on Dale Mabry Highway near Gunn Highway. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old female driver of a sedan was heading north.

Troopers said "for an unknown reason and starting point," the SUV driver was traveling in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on with the sedan.

The drivers passed away from their injuries at the crash scene. Both were wearing seat belts.