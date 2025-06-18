Two families get mortgage-free houses in Tunnels to Towers village
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Lt. Michael Wessel served in the fire service for more than 14 years before medical complications forced his retirement. He and his family got a new mortgage-free home on Wednesday.
The other mortgage-free home went to Stacey Falzarano and her three small children. She is the widow of Air Force Colonel Thomas Falzarano, who died unexpectedly five years ago.
Stacey previously served on the Pentagon's Survivors Advocacy Council. She said she will continue her advocacy as a resident of Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County.
The home was presented by Tunnel to Towers, which was born from the 911 tragedy. The village, started four years ago, and now has more than 40 homes with a goal of building 100.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers, who received details from Tunnel to Towers and Stacey Falzarano.
