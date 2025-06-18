Two families get mortgage-free houses in Tunnels to Towers village

The Brief Two families got mortgage-free homes in the Let Us Do Good Village, which has grown to more than 40 homes. One of the recipients of a mortgage-free home is ready to pay it forward. The Let Us Do Good Village was started by Tunnel to Towers.



Lt. Michael Wessel served in the fire service for more than 14 years before medical complications forced his retirement. He and his family got a new mortgage-free home on Wednesday.

The other mortgage-free home went to Stacey Falzarano and her three small children. She is the widow of Air Force Colonel Thomas Falzarano, who died unexpectedly five years ago.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Stacey previously served on the Pentagon's Survivors Advocacy Council. She said she will continue her advocacy as a resident of Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County.

The home was presented by Tunnel to Towers, which was born from the 911 tragedy. The village, started four years ago, and now has more than 40 homes with a goal of building 100.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers, who received details from Tunnel to Towers and Stacey Falzarano.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: