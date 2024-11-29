Father shot & killed 5-year-old son, himself at Lutz home: 'Horrible scene'

Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after a 44-year-old father shot and killed his 5-year-old son, then himself, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said deputies were called to the home off Cranbrook Drive in Lutz shortly at 7:30 Friday morning after the man's estranged wife, who is the child's mother, called 911. She told deputies she was there to pick up her son, but no one answered the door.

The bodies were found in the home later Friday morning, deputies said.

Two people were found dead inside a home on Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. (Photo courtesy of HCSO.)

"This is a horrible, horrible scene," Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said at a news conference Friday afternoon. "Not only for the mother and the family of that child that has to go through the holiday season knowing that they're missing this family member. It's also a horrible scene for the deputies that responded here today."

The names of the father and son have not been released.

HCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).

