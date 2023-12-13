Two Hillsborough deputies honored after helping two other deputies hurt after being rammed by suspect

Two Hillsborough County deputies, who helped save two others severely injured after they were rammed by a suspect, were honored by the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

Ralph Bouzy, 28, purposely drove into Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office back on November 9. During HCSO's quarterly awards, the two deputies who were first on the scene, Vincent Valentine and Jose Torres, were given a surprise they’ll never forget.

"I was in awe. My pain went away," said Deputy Santos. "I couldn't feel anything anymore, I was kind of like in Heaven."

Santos has endured severe pain since the moment a suspect rammed into him and Brito as they responded to a mental health call. Wednesday afternoon, Santos wheeled onto stage just after Valentine and Torres were honored by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"When I heard Valentine screaming and giving verbal commands, I heard Torres screaming as well. I immediately noticed that my job here is done," said Santos.

The sheriff said Valentine and Torres not only diffused the situation without having to use violence against the suspect, they also saved the deputies from bleeding out by applying tourniquets.

"Just doing what I could do given the circumstances," said Torres. "I am beyond honored, but it is great seeing him."

Cpl. Brito, who is still recovering as doctors try to save his leg, sent a video message that was played at the ceremony, thanking Valentine and Torres.

"I know I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them," Brito said.

Santos endured a six-hour surgery as doctors did a full reconstruction of his knee. It's all part of his plan – his promise – to be on the street once again.

"Because I love what I do," he said.

Wednesday's honor and applause is proof that a deputy, and really anyone, needs a community behind them in tough times.

"Day by day, it gets better. And today my pain's kind of gone, and I'm not sure what it is," said Santos. "I don't know if I'm just beyond excited and emotional that I'm here, but I'm doing a lot better than I was before."

The sheriff also announced today that Deputy Santos' wife, Chelsea, would be applying to become a deputy as well.