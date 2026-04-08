Two hospitalized after crash in Brooksville: HCFR

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Two people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Cortez Boulevard on Wednesday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR said around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Cortez Boulevard at Ray Creek Drive in Brooksville.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Following the crash, the eastbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard were shut down but has since reopened, according to HCFR.

What we don't know:

The status of the two hospitalized individuals is still unknown.