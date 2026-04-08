Two hospitalized after crash in Brooksville: HCFR
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BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Cortez Boulevard on Wednesday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
HCFR said around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Cortez Boulevard at Ray Creek Drive in Brooksville.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Following the crash, the eastbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard were shut down but has since reopened, according to HCFR.
What we don't know:
The status of the two hospitalized individuals is still unknown.
The Source: This article was written using information from Hernando County Fire Rescue.