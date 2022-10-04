Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say

article

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City.

The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on Kings Pond Avenue. The first officer on scene arrived and was speaking with a witness across the street when two men started shooting at each other outside the home, investigators said.

The Winter Haven police officer, who wasn't identified, fired his gun at both men. According to the department, the officer started rendering aide and both men were taken to the hospital. There condition isn't known at this time.

Winter Haven police said it's unknown what injuries came from the exchange between the two men or if there are any injuries that came from the officer firing his weapon.

The Tenth Judicial Circuit Task Force, which is overseen by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.