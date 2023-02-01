Two injured in shooting outside Amazon facility in Hillsborough County, deputies say

article

Two people were inured in a shooting outside an Amazon facility in Hillsborough County Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting near the Amazon warehouse at the intersection Hillsborough Avenue and Old Harney Road.

Pictured: Scene of shooting outside Amazon facility in Hillsborough County

At least two people were shot with one victim being taken to the hospital, deputies said.

A second victim left the shooting scene in a vehicle with other people who were at the scene, and they all ended up at a nearby Arby's.

Hillsborough County deputies have not said what conditions the victims are in or if they are searching for any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.