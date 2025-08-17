Two men accused of drag racing in Largo

The Brief Two men were arrested for drag racing in Largo, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit. 39-year-old Sean Chiccino and 30-year-old Caleb Prewitt were seen on a surveillance video acknowledging each other after the race. The affidavit says that the two men were going at least 80 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.



Two men were arrested for racing in Largo after they were seen accelerating together from a red light as it turned green, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit.

Deputies say that 39-year-old Sean Chiccino and 30-year-old Caleb Prewitt were seen on a surveillance video acknowledging each other after the race.

The affidavit says that the two men were going at least 80 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Prewitt was on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and Chiccino was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Both men are charged with racing on the highway.

