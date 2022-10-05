Two men arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High student walking to bus stop, police say

article

Two men were arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High School student while she was walking to her bus stop Wednesday morning, investigators said.

Jamichael Williams and Paul Warren were both taken into custody on one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.

The female juvenile told a Tarpon Springs police officer once she made it to school than African American middle-aged man tried to grab her right shoulder. According to police, this happened while she was walking to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street.

Tarpon Springs police said the man got out of an older model silver colored Nissan pickup truck. The student told the officer she was able to fight the man off and run to her bus stop.

Williams and Warren were later arrested by detectives and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, TSPD said. The truck used during the incident was impounded by the police department.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Tarpon Springs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detective John Melton at (727) 938-2849.