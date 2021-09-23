Two people found dead in Brooksville shooting

article

Hernando County deputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed overnight.

The shooting was first reported around 12:20 a.m. Thursday near Ford Dade Avenue and Cobb Road in Brooksville. Deputies said they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

However, they said it appears the shooting was "domestic in nature" and everyone involved has been accounted for.

"There is no active threat to the community," according to the sheriff’s office.

The two people who have died were not publicly identified by deputies.

