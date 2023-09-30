Two people killed in seven-vehicle crash in Manatee County, police say

article

Two people were killed in a seven-vehicle crash in Manatee County on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that at around 9:45 a.m., a car rear-ended another vehicle as they were heading north on US-301 toward Tallevast Road.

The collision caused the first car to crash into four other vehicles.

According to the FHP, the second car, which carried a 38-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy, was knocked into a right turn lane where it crashed into another vehicle and flipped over.

The woman and child sustained fatal injuries, FHP said.

Three other people were injured in the crash and one driver suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.