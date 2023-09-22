Owners of Bradenton cabinet business arrested, charged with scheming to defraud customers

article

The owners of a Bradenton cabinet store were arrested Friday for allegedly defrauding customers out of thousands of dollars, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department oversaw a seven-month investigation leading to the arrest of the owners of M&L cabinets, located at 7320 Manatee Avenue W.

Ryan Nobles, 44, and Nicole Anderson, 38, were charged with first-degree felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000.

In February, a detective began to investigate complaints made by customers of M&L Cabinets who reported making down payments for kitchen renovations that weren't completed, according to police. Nearly two dozen customers made payments of several thousand to tens of thousands of dollars for products and services to the company.

The business also failed to pay for cabinets ordered and received from a supplier, according to police.

Financial subpoenas from August 2022 to January 2023 showed that Nobles used his company credit card at casinos across multiple cities and cruise ships for charges totaling around $220,000. Over that same period, Anderson used her company card to make purchases totaling around $90,000.

Both are being held at the Manatee County jail.