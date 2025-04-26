Two people shot at Sarasota home after altercation, 1 dead: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - Two people were shot after an altercation at a Sarasota home early on Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Hammock Place where a large gathering was happening earlier.
One of the shooting victims died from his injuries, according to SCSO.
What we don't know:
The condition of the other shooting victim and information on possible suspects have not been provided by investigators.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
