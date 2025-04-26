Two people shot at Sarasota home after altercation, 1 dead: SCSO

The Brief Two people were shot at a Sarasota home after an altercation early on Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Hammock Place where a large gathering was happening earlier. One of the shooting victims died from his injuries, according to SCSO.



Two people were shot after an altercation at a Sarasota home early on Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Hammock Place where a large gathering was happening earlier.

One of the shooting victims died from his injuries, according to SCSO.

What we don't know:

The condition of the other shooting victim and information on possible suspects have not been provided by investigators.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.

Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

