Two sets of twins born on 2-22-22 at Tampa General Hospital

Two was clearly a lucky number for two families at Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday as they welcomed two sets of twins into the world.

The day marked the 22nd day of February, or 2/22/22. It was a palindrome date hundreds of years in the making.

The rare calendrical event is also special because it fell on the day of the week that actually sounds like the number.

For the two families at TGH, it became a date forever etched in their memories as they celebrated the births of their twins.

The Ganez family welcomed two boys, while the Lopez-Torres family gave birth to a boy and a girl.

"It’s cool, it’s interesting, but no, we didn’t really plan it," Dolly Lopez told FOX 13 on Tuesday.

"Sometimes the stars align to make magic happen. Yesterday was one of those days!" the hospital wrote in a tweet. "This once-in-a-lifetime miracle won’t be possible for another 200 years, but we’ll be here waiting when it does!"

A family in North Carolina welcomed their "miracle" baby girl, Judah Grace Spear, who was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in the hospital's labor and delivery room No. 2.