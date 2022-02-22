2-22-22 isn't a holiday, but folks doubled-down on 'Twos Day' anyway

Social media feeds were flooded and ‘dad jokes’ were plentiful Tuesday as pun-lovers celebrated February 22, 2022, AKA 2-22-22, AKA Twos Day.

Teachers at Middleton High School wore tutus.

"We thought it would be fun just to mess with the kids," said teacher William Knight.

In Zephyrhills, Destiny Blata turned 22 on 2-22-22.

"Since November, I’ve been mentioning this birthday coming up," she said.

In Tampa several couples got married in hopes their new spouse would never have to be reminded of their anniversary.

"We were like, we had to do it on this day, even if it's in the middle of a Tuesday," Natividad Cardenas said of his wedding day.

Finally, there were pairs of twins born at Tampa General Hospital.

"It’s cool, it’s interesting, but no, we didn’t really plan it," said Dolly Lopez, who gave birth to a boy and a girl, ‘two’ cute for words.

The National Weather Service says a date like this won't happen for another 400 years.