Two Tampa nurses give foster children free birthday parties

Two Tampa nurses have thrown more than 1,000 birthday parties for foster children through their non-profit organization called 'Celebrate Birthdays'.

"Our mission is to make sure that every foster child and really all children regardless of their circumstance gets an opportunity to celebrate their birthday day and receive a present,” said co-founder Belinda Leto.

She said they are now doing birthdays in a box because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The birthday in a box is filled with cake mix, frosting, table cloth, streamers, decorations, games, activities, books, toys and more,” Leto said.

They do the parties for free for ages 1 -18.

Advertisement

"We are just trying to make a little kindness go a very long way, Leto explained.

To learn more visit www.celebratebirthdays.org.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map