Two teenage girls hospitalized after Clearwater shooting, police still searching for shooter: CPD

Two teenage girls are in the hospital after getting shot while hanging out at an apartment complex pool on Saturday night, police say.

Detectives say they are still searching for the shooter.

What we know:

According to CPD, the victims were a pair of 16 and 18-year-old girls who were part of a large group of kids and young adults hanging out at Estates of Countryside Apartments in Clearwater , located at 2652 McMullen Booth Road, when the shooting happened.

CPD and Clearwater Fire and Rescue say they received several calls around 9:45 p.m. from residents at the complex alerting them of the shooting.

Authorities say most of the people hanging out in the pool area ran away from the scene before they arrived, and only the 18-year-old victim was found by police at the scene.

Authorities say both of the victims were brought to different area hospitals, where they both received care for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of all three of the people involved in the shooting are unknown to FOX 13. What caused the dispute is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation; more information will be provided when available.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

