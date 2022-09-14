U-Haul: Customer names, driver's license numbers exposed in data breach

article

U-Haul is notifying customers whose names, birthdates, and driver's license numbers were compromised in a data breach .

On July 12, the moving and storage company identified two unique passwords that were compromised by an unauthorized person and used to access its customer contract search tool.

Upon discovery, the company changed the passwords and implemented additional safeguards and controls for accessing the search tool. U-Haul's internal technical team also launched an investigation into the incident in partnership with external cybersecurity experts to identify any accessed contracts and impacted customers.

On Aug. 1, the investigation found that some customer contracts were accessed between Nov. 5, 2021 and April 5, 2022. On Sept. 7, U-Haul identified the individuals whose information was involved.

A U-Haul spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that 2.2 million customers are potentially affected by the incident.

The company said that no credit card information was accessed or acquired and that the incident did not impact its payment processing systems, email, internal corporate network or any customer-facing websites.

"Based on our investigation and remediation of the incident, we are confident there is no further risk to our systems and the data contained within. It is safe to conduct business with our company," U-Haul added. "We look forward to turning the page on this incident. In line with that commitment, we’re continuing to work with our teams to identify opportunities to enhance our existing cybersecurity defenses moving forward."

U-Haul customers whose names and driver's license numbers were compromised in the incident will receive a complimentary membership to credit monitoring and identity protection services from Equifax.

"We encourage impacted customers to remain vigilant by reviewing account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity," the company said.

U-Haul has a fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices and is the third largest self-storage operator in North America.

