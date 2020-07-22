U.S. military veterans, families to receive free admission to SeaWorld parks, Busch Gardens

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa parks for U.S. military veterans, retirees and up to three of their friends or family members July 22- Nov. 11.

In addition to free admission, veterans have the option to add up to four additional guest tickets for 50% off the admission price.

Veterans who choose to purchase additional tickets can also receive $10 off all-day dining and 50% off quick queue unlimited, the company’s front-of-line access option, for attractions at SeaWorld Orlando and San Antonio Parks, and Busch Gardens Tampa.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun but more importantly safe,” said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

The single-day, complimentary tickets can be redeemed at www.WavesofHonor.com. Reservations are required.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million active-duty military members, veterans, and their families have enjoyed the SeaWorld family of parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

The offer will be valid at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg upon the parks’ reopening dates.