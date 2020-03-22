U.S. Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

article

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," officials wrote on the senator's Twitter page. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.