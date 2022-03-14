UACDC hosting open house for families to learn about community programs

The University Area Community Center is opening their doors for families hoping to get more involved in their community.

The nonprofit is hosting an open house Thursday, March 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Staff will be there to give tours and connect people to programs – such as youth sports, job skills training, fitness classes, and attainable housing opportunities.

There will also be free food, games and a bike raffle.

The UACDC is located at 14013 North 22nd St. Tampa, FL, 33613.

For more information, visit uacdc.org.