Uber driver accused of sexually battering customer in St. Petersburg: Police

An Uber driver is facing charges after police say he sexually battered a customer in the backseat of his vehicle.

Police say Uber driver Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez picked up a 32-year-old woman in his vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, before reaching her destination, Canales Sanchez pulled over in a parking lot, entered the backseat of the vehicle where the woman was sitting, and began undressing her against her will and touching her inappropriately.

Police say she was able to fight Canales Sanchez off and escape.

Canales Sanchez was arrested later that afternoon.