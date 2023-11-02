WATCH: Hillsborough County deputy responds to 911 call from young boy requesting a hug

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a unique emergency call on Wednesday that was actually just a young boy's heartwarming request for a hug.

On Wednesday, just before 1 p.m., a deputy responded to a disconnected 911 call from a Riverview home. When he arrived, HCSO reported he quickly realized this was not an emergency call for service when the mother of a young boy explained what might have happened.

READ: Florida's first air taxi test flight takes off from Tampa International Airport

Heartwarming video shows the young boy race through the door of the house to wrap the deputy in a hug and say he knew how to contact him.

The deputy hugged the child back, while taking the time to kindly explain to him that 911 is typically reserved for non-hug emergencies.

"We deeply appreciate the genuine kindness shown by this young child. Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community. However, it's essential for everyone to remember that 911 is a lifeline for emergencies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are here to help, and we encourage parents and educators to teach children about the appropriate use of emergency services."