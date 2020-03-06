Uber driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

article

Uber driver Clint Fischer Jr., 27, was arrested Thursday night for his role in a car crash that killed his passenger on Jan. 8 in Haines City. According to the Haines City Police Department, Fischer was driving under the influence of meth and marijuana when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was nearly stopped at U.S. 17/92 and Shamrock Drive.

The impact of the crash killed Fischer’s passenger, 30-year-old Estevan Pascual of Orlando. Police said emergency personnel attempted to perform CPR on Pascual, but he could not be resuscitated. Fischer was taken to AdventHealth Heart of Florida to be treated for facial injuries.

Fischer told police that he was an Uber driver and had picked up Pascual in Orlando to drive him to Uncle Pete Road, located in unincorporated Haines City. The driver of the semi-truck told police that he was looking for the location to drop off his load when his vehicle was struck in the back by the Fischer.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that Fischer’s vehicle had begun drifting off the road and showed no signs of braking before impact. After colliding with the truck, Fischer’s car continued forward before coming to rest alongside the tractor-trailer.

Investigators said they found a bag belonging to Fischer with a glass smoking device containing a powdery residue that tested positive for methamphetamine in his car. A warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken from Fischer at Heart of Florida to be tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators received the blood test results on Tuesday and they showed that Fischer was under the influence of a “greater than therapeutic amount” of meth and THC (marijuana). Fischer was arrested at his home on March 5.

“As law enforcement officers, we see the merits of these ride-sharing applications for those who are drinking or without a license,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Those using these applications should be able to have the expectation that their drivers be alert, competent and sober behind the wheel. In this case, the driver’s actions cost a man his life.”

Fischer is being held on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.