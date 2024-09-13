Uber driver found guilty of sexually assaulting college student
An Uber driver has been found guilty of three counts of sexual battery under specified circumstances.
Steeve Louis was accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in August 2023 through a ploy using Cash App.
RELATED: Tampa man impersonating Cash App employee accused of sexually assaulting international student: HCSO
A jury delivered the guilty verdict Friday afternoon after about an hour of deliberation.
Louis was taken into custody and is expected to be sentenced on October 31.