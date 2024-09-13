Expand / Collapse search

Uber driver found guilty of sexually assaulting college student

Published  September 13, 2024 2:44pm EDT
Tampa
An Uber driver has been found guilty of three counts of sexual battery under specified circumstances.

Steeve Louis was accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in August 2023 through a ploy using Cash App.

A jury delivered the guilty verdict Friday afternoon after about an hour of deliberation.

Louis was taken into custody and is expected to be sentenced on October 31.