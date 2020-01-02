Uber passenger killed by drunk driver on New Year's Eve, police say

article

North Port police say a drunk driver caused an accident that killed an Uber passenger on New Year’s Eve.

Police say the alleged DUI driver is 41-year-old Mark Barcia. He’s charged with multiple DUI-related crimes, including DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

”They were trying to do the right thing, getting a ride not drinking and driving. Unfortunately, somebody plowed into them,” said police spokesperson Josh Taylor.

The other passenger and the Uber driver were both taken to the hospital as trauma alert patients, but are expected to survive. None of their names have been released at this point due to Marsy's Law.

Attorney Anthony Rickman, who isn't connected to the North Port case but is involved in others like it, reminds ride-share users that they are protected and covered while riding in an Uber or Lyft.

”As a passenger in an Uber it’s important you know your rights,” he said.

Following a crash, the first step is determining the at-fault driver. In a DUI case, for example, ”The first person who's liable is that driver, but once his insurance is exhausted,

Lyft also has additional coverage for passengers. That's upward of $1 million of coverage,” Rickman said.

In fact, Uber notes this on their website. It also points out that there's million-dollar third-party liability coverage in case an Uber driver causes a wreck.