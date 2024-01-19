UCF armed intruder who threatened Lynx driver with gun said he was 'not innocent' and 'overreacted': police

The "belligerent" man who allegedly threatened a Lynx bus driver at the University of Central Florida's main campus on Thursday night has been arrested and identified by police.

The armed man has been identified as 27-year-old Takuya Takahashi of Rochester, New York. He's currently in custody at the Orange County Jail on $10,000 bond. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault, arrest records show.

He's scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Friday.

Photo: UCFPD

Takahashi's threats toward a Lynx bus driver near Garage A on campus triggered a shelter-in-place alert for students, according to UCF Police.

The moment Takuya Takahashi allegedly pointed a gun at a Lynx bus driver on UCF's main campus was caught on the bus' surveillance camera. (Photo: UCF Police)

The main campus was also placed on lockdown and all campus buildings were secured. Police were able to locate Takahashi and his weapon through police patrol and surveillance cameras, a spokesperson for the university said in a statement. You can watch the bus' surveillance video in the player below.

At 7:53 p.m., dispatch was alerted to an "armed assailant" who pointed a gun at a bus driver, according to the arrest affidavit. When police arrived on the scene, they were looking for a man who matched the following description: a Black male, dress in all black, wearing a black durag and carrying two large bags, one black and one green. He was last seen near the Teaching Academy building on campus.

UCF Police made their first announcement on social media at 8:09 p.m., alerting the community that there was an armed suspect on campus.

An officer made contact with the Lynx bus driver, who said Takahashi allegedly pointed a gun at him through the glass door and then left on a bike, the affidavit said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

At 9:36 p.m. as an officer was patrolling the area near the Reflecting Pond, he saw someone who matched the suspect's description heading away from the Reflecting Pond and through the B1 parking lot, the affidavit said. The officer was able to pull behind him and told him to get on the ground. When he was on the ground, the officer removed the two large bags he was carrying from him and put him in handcuffs.

During Takahashi's arrest, he reportedly "made several spontaneous utterances." He told the officer he was "not innocent," that he had a SIG Sauer gun in his fanny pack, that he was the guy police were looking for and that he pointed the gun at the bus driver, the affidavit said.

Takahaski told officers that the bus driver tried to run him over while he was on his bike. "I was upset and I overreacted," he said, according to bodycam video from the university. You can watch the bodycam video in the player above.

Photo: UCF Police

The officer found the firearm in his fanny pack, along with his New York-issued driver's license that identified him as Takyua Takahashi.

The "all clear" came down from UCF Police at 9:03 p.m.

"We recognize that this was a frightening situation and understand this incident has impacted members of our campus community," UCF said in a statement, adding that police officers, campus counselors and other campus resources will be available Friday in Room 218 of the UCF Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.