Ukrainian sculptor creates otherworldly creatures for exhibition at Herrig Center for the Arts

The Brief Natasha Dikareva is a lifelong artist who has been sculpting for 30 years. The war in Ukraine impacted the latest exhibition.



Natasha Dikareva's newest exhibition, "Emergence: In Solitude & Passage," creates a bevy of emotions for the Ukrainian sculptor.

"Since the war started, my work has shifted dramatically because I feel like there's so much pain, and I've always been hopeful, of course," Dikareva said. "I feel like we're all learning something as a humanity that we are going through these very challenging times."

The pieces in the exhibition, on display at the newly opened Herrig Center for the Arts, formerly known as ArtCenter Manatee, feature beautiful faces. They are made of mainly clay, but some incorporate glass and hand-sketched details.

"I work with different materials, but my main passion is clay," Dikareva said. "Every time I work with it, I think about how amazing it is that this is just dirt. We have it under our feet, and then you could make it into a part of something bigger."

The sculptor's pieces start as sketches. Many times, she goes through a back-and-forth creative technique.

"I love the process because I discover so much about myself as well. I call it diving in and coming out. When I dive in, I don't know if it was me, or it was just some kind of energy emanating through my hands," Dikareva said. "I am kind of talking with them, and they're talking back to me, so it's not only they're telling stories to the viewers, we have this dialog."

Dikareva describes the exhibition as showcasing themes of resilience and transformation.

"I always have people who come, and they cry. It's not the goal, but it's the best compliment for me that people are resonating with these feelings and thoughts," Dikareva said. "Feel like I found another soulmate."