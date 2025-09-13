Undocumented migrant charged with DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Bradenton: FHP

The Brief An undocumented migrant has been charged with a DUI after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The victim was walking north on 15th St. E in Manatee County when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Arnulfo Dominguez. Dominguez left the scene and was arrested a short time later and booked into the Manatee County Jail.



A pedestrian was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Bradenton on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking north in the northbound lane of 15th St. E, north of 49th Ave. E in Manatee County when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Arnulfo Dominguez.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

After knocking the victim into the ditch with his car, Dominguez drove away and was involved in another crash on 9th St. E, near 44th Ave. E before leaving the scene on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Dominguez was arrested a short time later and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

It was later discovered that Dominguez is an undocumented migrant.

Charges

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death

DUI (second refusal)

No driver’s license involving a death

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage (second crash)

DUI property damage (second crash)

No driver’s license (second crash)

Violation of probation

