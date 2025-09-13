Expand / Collapse search

Undocumented migrant charged with DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Bradenton: FHP

Published  September 13, 2025 2:52pm EDT
Bradenton
The Brief

    • An undocumented migrant has been charged with a DUI after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The victim was walking north on 15th St. E in Manatee County when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Arnulfo Dominguez.
    • Dominguez left the scene and was arrested a short time later and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Bradenton on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking north in the northbound lane of 15th St. E, north of 49th Ave. E in Manatee County when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Arnulfo Dominguez.

After knocking the victim into the ditch with his car, Dominguez drove away and was involved in another crash on 9th St. E, near 44th Ave. E before leaving the scene on foot.

Dominguez was arrested a short time later and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

It was later discovered that Dominguez is an undocumented migrant.

Charges

  • Leaving the scene of a crash involving death
  • DUI (second refusal)
  • No driver’s license involving a death
  • Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage (second crash)
  • DUI property damage (second crash)
  • No driver’s license (second crash) 
  • Violation of probation

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

