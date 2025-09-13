Undocumented migrant charged with DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Bradenton: FHP
BRADENTON, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Bradenton on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking north in the northbound lane of 15th St. E, north of 49th Ave. E in Manatee County when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Arnulfo Dominguez.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
After knocking the victim into the ditch with his car, Dominguez drove away and was involved in another crash on 9th St. E, near 44th Ave. E before leaving the scene on foot.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Dominguez was arrested a short time later and booked into the Manatee County Jail.
READ: Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect shot and killed by occupants, police say
Big picture view:
It was later discovered that Dominguez is an undocumented migrant.
Charges
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving death
- DUI (second refusal)
- No driver’s license involving a death
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage (second crash)
- DUI property damage (second crash)
- No driver’s license (second crash)
- Violation of probation
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.