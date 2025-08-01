Unified front against hunger: Manatee Food Security Network tackles growing crisis

The Brief A new collaboration is tackling food insecurity: The Bishop-Parker Foundation has launched the Manatee Food Security Network, a coalition of over 50 organizations, to address a growing crisis in Manatee County. The need for food has increased significantly: Manatee County has seen a 40% increase in the need for food since 2024, driven by population growth and rising grocery prices. The network provides a lifeline: The Manatee Food Security Network aims to ensure reliable access to nutritious food, sharing data and resources to have a greater impact.



A growing crisis of food insecurity in Manatee County has sparked a new collaboration to ensure no one goes hungry.

The backstory:

The Bishop-Parker Foundation has launched the Manatee Food Security Network, bringing together over 50 agencies, from large food banks to grassroots pantries.

This new network's purpose is to share data, resources, and strategies to help feed those in need.

Volunteers with programs like "Food For Families" from Food Bank Manatee are packing weekend meals, a necessity for the one in eight households in the county that struggles to put food on the table.

According to Emily Grant of Food Recovery.org, the need for food has gone up by 40% since 2024. The new network is a direct response to this surge.

"We wanted to find a way to make sure that everybody in Manatee County had reliable access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food whenever they needed it," said Wendy Deming, CEO of the Bishop-Parker Foundation.

The network's impact is already being felt. In the first six months of 2024, local organizations distributed 3.5 million pounds of food, a 42% jump from the previous year. The Manatee Food Security Network is not only increasing the amount of food available but also addressing the issue of "food deserts," ensuring that people have access to fresh, nutritious food regardless of their location. For the thousands of families struggling to make ends meet, the network is a lifeline and a sign of hope that they don't have to fight hunger alone.

Dig deeper:

For more information on the initiative and how to get involved, visit the Manatee Food Security Network's website.