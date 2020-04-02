Union to meet with Disney representatives after employee furlough announcement

Union members to expected to meet with Walt Disney World representatives one day after the company announced they will begin furloughs of park employees at its parks in California and Florida beginning in mid-April.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the company said in a statement.

Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during the closure time, "and we’ve committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation," the company added.

"However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time."

The furlough process will begin on April 19, and all impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period, the company said. They will receive full healthcare benefits, plus the cost of employee and company premiums will be paid by Disney, and those enrolled in Disney Aspire will have continued access to the education program.

"Additionally, employees with available paid time off can elect to use some or all of it at the start of the furlough period and, once furloughed, they are eligible to receive an extra $600 per week in federal compensation through the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as state unemployment insurance," the company said.